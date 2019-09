Facebook just bought WhatsApp in a $US16 billion deal. The company has fewer than 50 employees and only raised $US8 million in venture capital.

When you go to Glassdoor.com, there are only two reviews that pop up for WhatsApp.

One is a rave review. The other is this, from a guy who left the company. This person must not be very happy right now:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.