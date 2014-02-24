10 Things You Should Know Before You Start Using WhatsApp

Once the news broke that Facebook bought WhatsApp for $US19 billion, the app skyrocketed to #7 on the app store charts.

450 million people use it to send photos, videos, and texts to people all over the world free of charge.

If you’re interested in downloading it, you’ll need to know these top 10 tips for using the insanely popular messaging app.

This is the main screen of the app for an iPhone 4s. Tap each icon on the bottom to use different features for WhatsApp. The first thing you need to do is change your status. WhatsApp will give you a selection to choose from or tap the plus icon in the upper right corner to make your own. If you want to talk with a friend, tap the icon in the right corner to write a message. Broadcast Lists lets you send messages to multiple people at once. New Group lets you customise a group chat with people in your contacts list. WhatsApp lets you send a variety of messages to people. Use the microphone on the bottom to send a voice message. The arrow icon on the left lets you send photos or videos. You'll need to download a separate app like WhatsApp stickers to send the emoji in your messages. Finally, go to settings. This part of the app has two important features: Chat Settings and System Status In chat settings, you can block a contact or save your chats to iCloud. To block someone, just pick a contact listed in your phone book. You can schedule an automatic backup of your chats to be saved to iCloud or do it manually. Go back to Settings and scroll down to System Status. You'll be taken to this Twitter feed which will alert you if WhatsApp is down.

