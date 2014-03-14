WhatsApp Says Android Malware Is To Blame For Exposing Your Private Chats

WhatsApp isn’t concerned about the reported privacy flaws found in the app reports Mashable.

Security consultant Bas Bosschert wrote this week that it was possible for people to see and steal private WhatsApp chats through malicious Android apps.

Bosschert wrote that the flaw occurred when Android users turned on WhatsApp’s backup feature to save messages to a memory card.

In a statement to Mashable, WhatsApp explained the following:

Under normal circumstances the data on a microSD card is not exposed. However, if a device owner downloads malware or a virus, their phone will be at risk. As always, we recommend WhatsApp users apply all software updates to ensure they have the latest security fixes and we strongly encourage users to only download trusted software from reputable companies.

Essentially, the company said that these issues were commonplace because all phones are at risk for this when they come across malicious apps. WhatsApp recently released a new version of the Android app that is supposed to fix this flaw.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.