WhatsApp's growth is incredible: It just added another 100 million new users in 4 months

There seems to be no stopping WhatsApp, the messaging app Facebook bought for $US19 billion in 2014.

WhatsApp cofounder and CEO Jan Koum said through his Facebook page last Friday that the messaging app now has more than 800 million monthly active users. That’s an additional 100 million new MAUs in just 4 months.

WhatsApp’s user growth has been truly remarkable. At the time of the acquisition in 2014, WhatsApp had 450 million MAUs, a little over half of what it is now. Based on the chart put together by BI Intelligence, WhatsApp has added 200 million new MAUs in the last 8 months.

The growth is even scarier when you factor in all the messaging and social media apps owned by Facebook. Four out of the five largest brands in social media and messaging are all under Facebook’s control, accounting for roughly 3.1 billion MAUs altogether.

