WhatsApp's Insane Growth Continues: 100 Million New Users In 4 Months

WhatsApp cofounder and CEO Jan Koum said on Monday that the messaging app has topped 700 million monthly active users.

In a Facebook post, Koum wrote, “Today, we’re thrilled to share that WhatsApp has more than 700 million monthly active users. Additionally, every day our users now send over 30 billion messages.”

As crazy as it sounds, WhatsApp’s massive growth is on pace with what it saw over the past year.

Just a little over four months ago, in late August, WhatsApp announced that it surpassed 600 million monthly active users.

Here’s a graph that shows its insane growth:

