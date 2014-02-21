WhatsApp Is The 2nd Biggest Tech Acquisition Of All Time

Facebook’s $US19 billion acquisition of WhatsApp is the second biggest tech acquisition of all time, and the biggest single venture-capital-backed acquisition of all time.

Business Insider Intelligence put together this inflation-adjust ranking of major tech acquisitions. One obvious point is that Facebook is no longer playing in the leagues of social media startups that went public. It’s now a big part of the tech establishment with pockets deep enough to beat venerable brand names like Microsoft, HP and Google.

