WhatsApp is going to let businesses message its users

WhatsApp has tweaked its privacy policy so that businesses can send messages directly to people using the platform.

The company, acquired by Facebook for $19 billion (£14.3 billion) in 2014, announced on its blog that it is trialling the feature in the coming months.

“We want to explore ways for you to communicate with businesses that matter to you too, while still giving you an experience without third-party banner ads and spam,” a WhatsApp spokesman said in a blog post.

Possible updates include hearing from your bank about a fraudulent transaction, or getting notified by an airline about a delayed flight.

WhatsApp said it plans to test communications between businesses and its users in the coming months.

This is a developing story.

