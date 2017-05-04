People are freaking out that messaging service WhatsApp is down

Messaging service WhatsApp went down worldwide on Wednesday afternoon.
“WhatsApp is aware of the issue and working to fix it as soon as possible,” a WhatsApp person told Business Insider in an email.
The Facebook-owned messaging app stopped working sometime around 4:50 PM EST, and frustrated users immediately took to Twitter. As of 5:44 PM EST on Wednesday, service had not yet been restored to WhatsApp users.
Life is not the same without #WhatsApp #whatsappdown ????????????
— Shawty B (@Shawtey_B) May 3, 2017
Bad times #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/FhuRUM8NhU
— Miss Campbell (@gillcampbell80) May 3, 2017
#whatsappdown ? no worries i’ll just summon my carrier pigeon
— Stevie (@stevieweviee) May 3, 2017
What’s up, @WhatsApp ? #whatsappdown
— Sarah (@xsarah87x) May 3, 2017
Just keeps doing this! Anyone else? #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/p6ErVoeYMb
— Savan Thammaiah (@SavanThammaiah) May 3, 2017
