WhatsApp Returns To Normal After Suffering Massive Outage

Messaging service WhatsApp went down for several hours today, just a few days after Facebook announced it would acquire the company in a $US19 billion deal.

WhatsApp has more than 450 million users, but it’s likely many more have signed on since Facebook’s big announcement. The app has already skyrocketed to number five in Apple’s App Store.

The company caught the issue early on and tweeted that it was working on getting things running again.

UPDATE: WhatsApp is back up after approximately four hours of downtime.

It was likely just a glitch, but WhatsApp fans are already spinning some conspiracy theories that Facebook has shut the service down on purpose. For the record, that can’t be true. Facebook has already said WhatsApp will be run as a separate company, similar to the way YouTube operates separately from Google.

