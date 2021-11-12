How to create a WhatsApp group and send an invitation link so your contacts can easily join a group conversation

- A WhatsApp group chat link is a shareable invite that enables your contacts to join a group conversation by tapping on a hyperlink.
- WhatsApp group chats are a good way to include multiple people in ongoing conversations.
- Group chats and invite links work for people who have either an Android or iOS device.
WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging services available today, boasting more than 2 billion users across the globe. The Meta-owned app also offers the benefits of encrypted messages, giving its users more privacy than competing messaging platforms.
For those who value that feature, it makes WhatsApp more appealing for group messages than simply texting or using another app. Creating a group chat is also a good way to stay connected with multiple users rather than sending individual messages. Here’s how to create a group chat and send an invitation link to your contacts.
How to create a WhatsApp group and invitation link on iPhone
1. In the Chats tab of WhatsApp, tap on the New Chat button in the top right.
2. Select New Group on the next page.
3. On the new screen, either search or select who you want to have in your group chat by tapping on their names and click Next.
4. Give the group a subject (or name) and tap Create to finalize the group creation.
5. To share an invitation link to this group, tap on the name of the group.
6. Scroll down to the Participants section and select Invite to Group via Link.
7. From the next screen, you can select the method to share the group link (via another app, copying to clipboard, or a QR Code), and you have the option to reset the link.
How to create a WhatsApp group and invitation link on Android
1. On Android, in the Chats tab, tap the New Chat in the bottom-right corner, then select New Group.
2. On the new screen, either search or select who you want to have in your group chat by tapping on their names and click the green arrow.
3. Give the group a subject (or name) and tap on the green checkmark to finalize the group creation.
4. Tap on the name of the group and scroll down to the participants section. Select Invite via link.
5. Select a method to share the link (via WhatsApp, via another app, copying to clipboard, or a QR Code), or tap to reset the link.