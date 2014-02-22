There are a lot of ways (and a lot of charts!) to explain why Mark Zuckerberg felt compelled to spend $US19 billion on WhatsApp. This chart from Statista is one of the best.

When Zuckerberg explained the deal to analysts, he said,

“It’s the only app we’ve ever seen with higher engagement than Facebook itself.” Here’s a look at WhatsApp’s engagement compared to other social networks.

