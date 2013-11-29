WhatsApp Emerges As The Leading Mobile Messaging App

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider Intelligence that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.

The messaging app ecosystem continues to be geographically fragmented, but WhatsApp has emerged as the overall leader.

The findings are based on a survey conducted by On Device of nearly 4,000 Android and iOS users in the U.S., Brazil, South Africa, Indonesia, and China.

44% of mobile users said they use WhatsApp weekly

35% of mobile users said they use Facebook Messenger weekly

weekly 28% of mobile users said they use WeChat weekly

The survey also found that the 16 to 24-year-old age bracket in the U.S., is Snapchat’s largest source of users. It just so happens, that that is the same age group which is fleeing Facebook.

More on the messaging app ecosystem, BuzzFeed takes a look at who all the competitors are, and who is succeeding at fending off larger social media companies, such as Facebook. (BuzzFeed)

Business Insider’s Jim Edwards spoke with his sources to find out who the largest advertisers on Facebook are. (Business Insider)

China-based search engine Baidu says Android now has 270 million daily active users in China. (Unwired View)

Facebook is testing a “save for later” feature that lets its users bookmark links they see in their News Feed.(All Things D)

Mashable has a compilation of the 33 best Vine videos of 2013. (Mashable)

