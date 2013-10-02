A Saudi Arabian Man 'Divorced' His Wife Over Texting App WhatsApp And A Judge Declared It Official

An anonymous Saudi man divorced his wife by way of smartphone app after spending just 10 sweet months together,

reports Arabian Business.

The messages were sent via texting app WhatsApp, and the man says he sent them accidentally.

That didn’t stop his wife from taking the messages to an area judge who upheld the divorce as legal and binding. It seems the only requisite was that the man simply had to use the word “divorce” three times.

In the same report, we learn that this isn’t the first time marriage and social media have had weird collisions with each other in Saudi Arabia. Last year, a man attempted to divorce his wife for refusing to delete her Twitter account when she asked him to.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.