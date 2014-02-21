Chipotle, Whole Foods, And 48 Other Huge Companies Are Still Worth Less Than WhatsApp

Facebook is buying WhatsApp for an astounding $US19 billion. The company only has about 50 employees and was founded less than five years ago.

Here are 50 major companies, compiled by RadiumOne CEO Gurbaksh Chahal, that have been around a lot longer and are worth less than WhatsApp:

American Airlines — $US12.3B

Chipotle — $US17.1B

Campbell Soup — $US13.6

Akamai — $US10.9B

The Gap — $US19B

Fidelity — $US15.8B

Kohl’s — $US11.1B

Kroger — $US19.4

Loews — $US17B

Macy’s — $US19.6B

Tiffany & Co. — $US11.4B

Tyson Foods — $US13.1B

Under Armour — $US11.4B

Whole Foods Market — $US19.3B

Coach — $US13.5B

Consolidated Edison (ConEd) — $US16.2B

Harley-Davidson — $US14.1B

AmerisourceBergen — $US15.9

Blackstone Group — $US17.8B

Chesapeake Energy — $US17.2B

Citrix Systems — $US10.7B

Discovery Communicatons — $US19.1B

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group — $US10.2B

Expedia -$10.2B

Hertz — $US11.5B

Icahn Enterprises -$13.1B

The J.M. Smucker Company — $US10B

Marriott International — $US15.4B

Mattel — $US12B

MGM Resorts — $US12.7

Monster Beverage — $US12B

Moody’s — $US17.08B

News Corp — $US10.27B

Nielsen — $US17.6B

Nordstrom — $US11.4B

Progressive — $US14.3B

Ralph Lauren — $US14.2B

Red Hat — $US11.1B

Royal Caribbean Cruises — $US11.4B

Ryanair — $US15.5B

Sherwin-Williams — $US19.4B

Southwest Airlines — $US14.7B

Starwood Hotels & Resorts — $US14.9B

Symantec — $US14.4B

TD Ameritrade — $US18.4B

The Carlyle Group — $US11.1B

Workday — $US17B

Xerox — $US13.2B

Activison-Blizzard — $US13.9B

Alcoa — $US12.2B

