WhatsApp's Billionaire CEO Celebrates His 38th Birthday In Spain

WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum turned 38 yesterday. PacificNews and TMZ spied him celebrating the event — and his $US19 billion acquisition — in Spain with a friend.*

Koum went to Spain for the Mobile World Congress conference in Barcelona, so it’s not some big surprise trip. Fun fact: Koum founded WhatsApp on his birthday so yesterday the company turned five.

The DailyMail says Koum spent the evening at a restaurant, Boujis, with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan. Korean singer Psy was also there.

Here’s Koum on his birthday, below.

TMZ via PacificNews Jan Koum on his 38th birthday, just days after the $US19 billion Facebook acquisition.

And here’s a screengrab of the party from DailyMail:

*The intial version of this article stated what TMZ reported, that this is Koum’s girlfriend. We’ve toned it down because it’s not clear what TMZ’s sources are for claiming that.

