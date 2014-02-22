11 Inspiring Quotes From WhatsApp's Billionaire Co-Founders

Jan Koum and Brian Acton founded WhatsApp in 2009 and became filthy rich fewer than five years later when they sold the company to Facebook for $US19 billion.

The pair met while working as Yahoo engineers. They are both part of the “Facebook reject club.” They both hate advertising, and they both feel strongly about having WhatsApp remain independent even though Facebook now owns it.

Koum moved to the U.S. from communist Ukraine when he was 16. Acton was born in Michigan. Both are now billionaires.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.