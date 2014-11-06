WhatsApp Will Now Tell You When Your Friends Are Ignoring Your Messages

WhatsApp now tells you whether your friends are actually reading your messages.

This week users have been wondering why their double-check ticks suddenly appear blue. One tick (or “check” as Americans say) means the message was sent. A second tick means it has been delivered. When the ticks turn blue it means your friend has actually seen the message.

So now you will know that if they don’t respond, it’s because they’re choosing not to, not because they “didn’t get the message.”

The new signal means that any possible delivery confusion for the app’s 600 million users is being completely eradicated, as the app’s support team announces here.

Here’s WhatsApp’s notification:

WhatsApp Support Team

Whether that will lessen your paranoia while you wait for replies is another matter entirely.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.