WhatsApp Delivered A Mind-Melting 64 Billion Messages In One Day

Messaging app WhatsApp tweeted that it hit a new record for messages.

Within 24 hours, people using the app sent 20 billion messages and recieved 44 billion messages.

That’s 64 billion messages! (The reason there are more received than sent is that people send out group messages.)

For some context on how big 64 billion is, consider this:

Instagram recently announced that its users shared 20 billion photos since it launched back in 2010. That means WhatsApp handled more messages in one day than Instagram users have shared photos over the course of four years.

That’s 2.6 billion messages per hour, or 44.4 million messages per minute, or 740,000 per second.

Portio Research says 8.6 trillion text messages were sent globally in 2012. That’s 23.6 billion per day.

Despite some concerns raised over privacy, WhatsApp has potential to keep growing. The Next Web writes that the app was handling only 27 billion messages this time last year.

Also, the company announced it passed 465 million monthly users and will add a new voice calling feature later this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.