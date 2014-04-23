WhatsApp Is Now Being Used By Half A Billion People Around The World

WhatsApp revealed it is being used by 500 million people around the world, according to a new blog post.

The company said that it saw tremendous growth in Russia, India, Mexico, and Brazil.

Also, users now share over 700 million photos and 100 million videos ever day, according to the announcement.

Facebook bought WhatsApp in February in a $US19 billion deal, but WhatsApp will continue to run independently of Facebook. At the time, WhatsApp had 465 million members, so it’s seen some really impressive growth.

