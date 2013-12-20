Texting App WhatsApp Now Has 400 Million People Using It Every Month

AP The WhatsApp app on iPhone

WhatsApp, an alternative texting app for smartphones, announced today that it now has 400 million people using the service per month. It has even more people registered for the app.

That’s bigger than Twitter, which has 230 million active users and just had its big IPO.

WhatsApp is a messaging service that doesn’t require users to pay for texts. Instead, messages are sent over the Internet. It’s particularly popular overseas where carriers typically charge users for every text message sent. The app is found on iPhone, Android, Windows Phone, and BlackBerry.

It’s also just one of several super popular texting apps. Line is very popular in Asia and generates a lot of revenue from sales of virtual stickers that users send to each other. WeChat, which is owned by Chinese Internet conglomerate Tencent, is very popular in China and has about 300 million users.

This is an important stat. While companies like Snapchat have remained silent about how many active users they have, WhatsApp is one of the few that are openly sharing how many people are truly using the service.

