WE'RE ASKING: What's Your Office Pet Peeve?

Photo: tourist_on_earth via Flickr

LinkedIn released a survey today that reveals what most bothers professionals at the office. These are the behaviours we complain about at happy hour, but rarely bring up when we’re inside the corporate mothership.

For nearly 2,000 U.S.-based professionals, the top three office peeves are:

1. Co-workers not taking ownership of their actions



2. Constant complainers

3. Dirty common areas (like when your cube-mate leaves the microwave splattered with her lunch)

Also notable on the list was “clothing that’s too revealing for the workplace.” That behaviour annoyed 62 per cent of women but only 29 per cent of men.

So today we ask you: What’s your office pet peeve? Don’t hold back — Let ’em fly!

Brazen Life is a lifestyle and career blog for ambitious young professionals. Hosted by Brazen Careerist, we offer edgy and fun ideas for navigating the changing world of work — this isn’t your parents’ career-advice blog. Be Brazen.

