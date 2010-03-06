50 Depressing Facts About The Healthcare System That Will Make You Beg For Reform

Gus Lubin, Gregory White
Health Care

Right now, healthcare reform is the subject of a fierce partisan debate in Washington DC.

There’s a reason for this: The US healthcare system is really messed up. It needs fixing.

recognising this doesn’t need to be partisan.

Sure, Democrats, Republicans, and libertarians may have vastly different ideas of how to fix the system, and no compromise may be possible, but there is a lot to be depressed about.

America spends $7,290 per capita on health care, far more than other countries.

Source: OECD

America spent $2.4 trillion on health care in 2008. That's nearly as much as food, clothing, and national defence combined.

Source: Business Roundtable

From 2000 to 2007, health care premiums increased 10.6% per year. In the same period, overall inflation averaged only 2.8%.

Source: KFF.org

A majority of Americans complain that their doctors neither spend enough time with them nor respect them.

Source: Commonwealth Fund

Only 28% of U.S. doctors use electronic medical records. 90% do in the U.K.

Source: Commonwealth Fund

Most doctors in Europe are paid based on performance. In America, this is true with only 30 per cent.

Source: Prospect.org

41% of U.S. adults have problems paying medical bills and many are hounded by collection agencies.

Source: Commonwealth Fund

American kids are three times as likely to be prescribed antidepressants than kids in Europe.

Source: ScienceDaily.com

A quarter of Americans throw away prescriptions because they can't afford to fill them.

Source: Prospect.org

42% of Americans said hospital staff do not always explain medicines and side effects.

Source: Commonwealth Fund

Health care spending dwarfs the $1.3 trillion of combined profitability generated by every corporation in America.

Source: Business Roundtable

A quarter of America's children have untreated tooth decay or cavities.

Source: Commonwealth Fund

20% of Americans report having had a lab, medical, or medication error (tied for worst with Australia).

Source: Prospect.org

Doctors spend $210 billion per year on procedures based on fear of liability, not patient need.

Source: CNN Money

30,000 infants die in the U.S. each year.

Source: Health PAC Online

Compared to the British, Americans are three times as likely to have diabetes.

Source: OECD

More than a quarter of Texans don't have access to affordable health care. 100% of Mexicans do.

Source: Business Insider

America has half as many doctors per capita as Greece.

Source: OECD

Medicare operates with 3% overhead. Non-profit insurance has a 16% overhead. Private insurance has a higher overhead, at 26%.

Source: Health PAC

As health care costs escalate, even private insurers are making less money.

Chart: American Hospital Association

Prescription drugs cost around 50% more in the U.S. than in other industrialized countries.

Source: Congressional Budget Office

Chart: American Hospital Association

At this rate, one quarter of GDP will be spent on health care in 2025.

Source: White House

Chart: American Hospital Association

High rates of chronic disease -- somewhat preventable things like obesity, cancer, and asthma -- account for as much as 2/3 of increasing health care costs.

Source: Commonwealth Fund

As much as 91% of all health care dollars are spent on patients with chronic conditions.

Source: HHS Archive

Chart: American Hospital Association

Inefficient claims processing costs over $200 billion per year.

Source: CNN Money

Hispanics kids are half as likely to see doctors as Americans -- and many other discrepancies in care are based on demographics.

Automation, elimination of pre-approval requirements, and other innovations could increase billing efficiency by 50% and save insurers $27.2 billion, hospitals $17 billion, and physicians $6.9 billion.

Source: AHA Journals

The (continental) US is ranked lower than Puerto Rico in life expectancy.

Source: Wiki

Medicare and Medicaid have consistently paid under cost for the services their clients use.

Chart: American Hospital Association

If our health care system were its own country, it would be the seventh largest economy in the world.

Source: Business Roundtable

Without reform, employer-based health care costs are projected to increase 166% by 2019.

Source: Business Roundtable

Americans are twice as obese as Canadians.

Source: OECD

47% of all hospitals report issues with emergency room crowding.

Chart: American Hospital Association

The number of beds per person in U.S. hospitals is in steady decline.

Chart: American Hospital Association

Demands on emergency rooms are steadily increasing.

Chart: American Hospital Association

The per employee cost of health care is projected to reach $28,350 by 2019, nearly 3 times the cost in 2009.

Source: Business Roundtable

195,000 people per year die in America's hospitals because of medical errors.

Source: Business Roundtable

The assumption that having a full time job guarantees you health insurance is false. 45% of uninsured Americans actually have a full time job.

Source: Business Roundtable

The uninsured represent 15% of population, but 20% of emergency room visits.

Source: Business Roundtable

11 per cent of American women are taking drugs to combat depression (the world's highest rate).

Source: Scientific American

America's infant mortality rate is 87% higher than France's.

Source: CIA World Factbook

America spends around $4.5 billion to provide health care for all prison inmates, so if you really want coverage...

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

The United States ranks 43rd in lowest infant mortality rate, down from 12th in 1960.

Source: Health PAC

73% of sick Americans had difficulty getting non-ER care on nights, weekends, and holidays.

Source: Commonwealth Fund

Abortions cost over $600 in most U.S. states. They are free in England.

Source: Planned Parenthood

Despite cost, Americans have more abortions per 1,000 women of child-bearing age (19.4 per year) than the British (18.2).

Source: Washington Post and the UK Dept of Health

42% of Americans spend more than $500 out of pocket on prescription drugs yearly.

Source: Commonwealth Fund

22% of Americans said their test results and medical records were not available at the time of their medical appointment. The Netherlands are much more efficient (9%).

Source: Commonwealth Fund

Eight per cent of health expenditures go to insurance administration. Compare that to two per cent in Finland.

Source: Commonwealth Fund

Remote Area Medical, or RAM, was an organisation set up to go into third world countries to supply health care to the needy. Now it is doing 60% of its work in the U.S.

Source: News Busters

