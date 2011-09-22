Here's Why Most People Ignore Financial Advice

Photo: Alan Cleaver via Flickr

Something is wrong with the way people share money management advice.There are hundreds — literally hundreds — of money management blogs.



There are thousands of personal finance books and e-books.

There are enough magazines dedicated to managing your money that it has its own shelf section at the bookstore.

Keeping up with this never-ending information stream is exhausting. The world is over-saturated in money management advice.

And yet many of my friends have never heard of a Roth IRA. So many people are deep in debt. Why?

Where are we screwing up? Why does traditional advice fall short?

I believe we face three problems: What we say, how we say it, and to whom.

#1: How We Say It

Most money management stinks at HOW the message is delivered. A lot of books, blogs and magazines, quite frankly, are boring.

#2: What We Say — Why Do People Spend?

A lot of the information floating around stinks at WHAT it says. A lot of personal finance advice smacks of moralizing. It hands out decrees — “Thou shalt not buy lattes!” — and makes us feel guilty when we ‘screw up’ and spend more than $30 on a haircut.

Moralizing and decrees don’t work. People don’t want to feel guilty. They want to feel loved. Appreciated. Inspired. Beautiful.

That’s why advertisers are so successful at selling lattes and expensive haircuts. People aren’t just buying some roasted-bean-liquid. People don’t buy things. People buy feelings. A latte signifies: I’m chic. I’m sophisticated. A fancy haircut says: I’m beautiful. I’m loved.

The most successful personal finance advice shouldn’t try to make you feel Depression-era guilt. It should elevate you. Remind you that you’re awesome even without the fancy wristwatch. And it should help you refocus on what’s truly important in life — family, friends, laughter — rather than making you feel guilty or ashamed of anything you buy.

#3: Who’s Listening?

Finally, money management advice falls flat on its face when it comes to WHOM it’s directing advice. Too much personal finance advice is one-size-fits-all. It assumes the reader is a college-educated married homeowner with a full-time job and 2-3 kids.

This advice overlooks anyone with a non-traditional lifestyle. Are you self-employed? Do you want to travel the world for an extended period of time? Want to buy a bunch of investment properties? Are you a single parent? Are you an immigrant who *has* to fly back to Europe or Asia every time someone in your family dies, gives birth or gets married?

If so, good luck finding any advice. Despite the hundreds of blogs and books out there, these groups tend to be ignored.

Fortunately there’s an emergence of blogs that cater towards narrow segments. There are blogs about the intersection of money and the environment. There are blogs for people who tithe 10 per cent to their church or temple.

But we’re not there yet. I’m waiting to find blogs and books for gay and lesbian money management advice, or aimed at single parents.

Even if you do fit the traditional mould — if you are a married-with-children white-collar homeowner whose biggest dream is financial stability — traditional advice still vastly overestimates your time.

A lot of personal finance advice calls for intense deprivation, especially now that we live in the era of extreme couponing. Much of the advice disregards how much time it takes to make your own laundry soap, cook every meal from scratch, clip coupons, become a mystery shopper and lay your own bathroom tile.

Not to mention that even if you had that extra time, you’d really rather do something else, like watch the game or grab a few beers with your friends. Life is meant to be lived. Good personal finance advice should respect that.

****

If you like this post or this blog, please vote for Afford Anything for a Plutus Award! We’re a finalist in the Best New Personal Finance Blog category. You’ll see Afford Anything listed under that category about halfway through the ballot. Pretty please, with a cherry on top?

****

Read more posts on Afford Anything »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.