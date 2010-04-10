Here's What's Wrong With The Apple Social Gaming Network Concept

One of the seven major new features Apple announced in its iPhone OS 4.0 presentation yesterday was Game centre, a social gaming platform for Apple gadgets.



Details about Game centre are still extremely sketchy, but the announcement still has a lot of people excited. The social gaming industry is expanding very rapidly, and Apple has long been expected to make a move into it.

Inside Social Games asked the companies behind several gaming platforms already available on the iPhone what they thought of the news. Their responses were predictably guarded, but Scoreloop CEO Marc Gumpinger had an interesting take on why Apple wouldn’t be able to crush his product:

Let’s not forget that the mobile market is fragmented and consists of far more than the iPhone. Chances are high that not all friends are on an iPhone but on an Android, Nokia, BlackBerry, BREW, Samsung or LG device. That means a device specific platform like the Apple Game centre does not allow you to interact with all of your friends.

None of that is news to Apple, of course. But with people clamoring about Apple taking over the mobile gaming market, it’s worth repeating: most smartphone owners don’t have an iPhone, and that isn’t going to change any time soon. A network that only connects Apple’s customers to other Apple customers leaves plenty of room for the competition.

