What's With All The Fed Governors Openly Disagreeing In Public?

Remember when the Fed was inscrutable, and nobody knew what the heck our central bankers were thinking? Well, not anymore.



Nemo at Self-Evident observes:

Had it started and ended with Warsh going off the reservation two weeks ago, then it might be an anomaly.

But that was followed by Richard “speed and intensity” Fisher (speech), Charles “Great Inflation” Plosser (speech), Jeffrey “show stopper” Lacker, and Thomas “sooner rather than later” Hoenig (speech).

On the flip side, we heard from William “extended period” Dudley (speech – try searching it for “not well founded”) and Daniel “overstated” Tarullo (speech).

Whew!

This appears to be a deliberate attempt to introduce uncertainty into the market about the future course of monetary policy.

If this is true, it’s really smart. They say the market hates uncertainty, but it would be worse if the Fed were transparent and easily out-guessed. And since the Fed is engaged in all kinds of trading (mortgages, etc.), it’s particularly important that the Fed keep traders guessing.

Or maybe they all really disagree about where the Fed should go?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.