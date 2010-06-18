What's Up With All The GIANT Android Phones?

Click here to flip through the MASSIVE new Android phones →

There’s an interesting trend going on in smartphones right now: While Apple’s iPhone — the best designed phone in the world — continues to get slimmer and narrower, some of its rivals in the Google Android camp are getting larger and bulkier.Daring Fireball’s John Gruber pointed this out the other day, and it’s worth asking a few questions:



Do people really want a giant, hulking phone in their pocket all day?

If so, who?

Is the extra screen size worth the size and heft?

Didn’t the Hummer go out of style last decade?

The new Motorola Droid X is the latest example, with a 4.3-inch screen and a case that makes the phone look GIANT in the Engadget reviewer’s hand. The site’s impression: “We were surprised at how light it felt, though we could really do without the hump on the back. And yes, the large thing fits in a jean pocket, but not without slightly bulging.”

But there are several large Android phones either recently hitting the market or recently announced.

