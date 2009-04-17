What's Twitter CEO Evan Williams Teasing Us About?

Twitter CEO Evan Williams is officially a tease. “Tomorrow just became a very big day,” he just tweeted from his mobile phone, adding “Sorry for the teaser — more later.”
Let’s crowdsource this one. Is Twitter about to show up in Google search results? Is Twitter about to become a subsidiary of Yahoo (YHOO) or Microsoft (MSFT)? Launch paid, corporate accounts? Or perhaps something around the race to 1 million followers between Ashton Kutcher and CNN?
Or is Evan telling us something about his personal life — perhaps a development in his wife’s pregnancy or a new house?
Update: It’s Oprah!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.