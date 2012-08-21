Shira Lazar's Emmy-Nominated Web Series Plans To Become The 'MTV News For YouTube'

Photo: YouTube / screencap

It’s kind of difficult to keep up with the hottest trending videos on the Internet. However, there’s a channel for that. This morning, Shira Lazar‘s live web-based show, “What’s Trending” announced it would start a new daily show highlighting the most popular trending videos and news on a YouTube channel of the same name.



Launched in 2011, “What’s Trending” started life as a live, half-hour interactive Web show on CBS’ news website following blogger and online reporter Lazar’s coverage of trending news the world shared online.

The show is no longer carried by CBS after a bogus tweet claiming Steve Jobs‘ death was sent out in September of last year. Ustream and Livestream now carry the original live show.

After transitioning to whatstrending.com, the show received a Prime-time Emmy nomination last year in the Interactive Media Category, prompting a relaunch.

Each show features two celebrity panelists discussion trending news from the week. Celebrities can consist of YouTube stars and Hollywood personalities and singers.

In the past, Mark Cuban, Lisa Kudrow, Zach Levi, and Snoop Dogg are among celebrity faces to be featured on the show.

Airing Monday thru Friday at 12 p.m. PT, Stan Lee, Spike Lee, Adrianne Curry, and Larry King are among the first celebrities to appear on the show this week.

Friday’s show will include King who recently returned to the small screen with original Hulu web series “Larry King Now.”

CEO and executive producer Damon Berger plans for the channel to become the go-to for “the hottest” videos with its relaunch.

“What MTV’s TRL and MTV News did for music videos, we aim to do for the YouTube ecosystem and culture with an interactive and hyper-engaging twist,” says Berger.

The show will also incorporate use of Google+ hangouts by allowing viewers to interact with live shows by joining Google+ hangouts of daily shows.

You can watch Lazar’s first new show below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: Director Tony Scott earned $2 Billion for Hollywood with these 10 movies >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.