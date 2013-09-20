We Have No Idea What This Insane Russian Vehicle Is [VIDEO]

The latest “crazy things happen on Russian roads” video is a bit of a puzzler.

Unlike most of the driving videos that come out of the Soviet Union, this one stars a vehicle we can’t identify as a car.

In fact, we can’t identify it at all.

Animal New York, which found the video, is confused too, and YouTube commenters came up with “Optimus Prime,” “War of the Worlds,” and “farm machinery.”

The last guess seems like the best bet, but we’d love to know more about what kind of farm work this thing does.

Check it out:

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.