Now The East Coast Is Being Hit With Ridiculously Low Temperatures

Yesterday it was the Midwest that got slammed by the Polar Vortex.

Today it’s the East Coast.

According to NY1, temperatures in NYC right now are 9 or 10 degrees, depending on where you’re measuring. With the wind chill it feels between -7 or -12.

This map from the National Weather Service shows the range of temperatures across the Northeast.

Meanwhile in Washington DC, the Temperature is 7 degrees, and feels like negative 6.

