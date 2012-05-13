Presenting The Secret To Amazing Naps

Photo: vividBreeze on flickr

Here’s a useful set from the Boston Globe.5 ways to improve your naps:



If you’re a morning person, the best time to nap is around 1 or 1:30PM. If you’re a night owl, nap later, around 2:30 or 3PM. The best naps are under 45 mins or 90-120 mins. Anything in between is likely to give you that groggy feeling. Naps don’t mean you’re lazy: A NASA study showed that in-flight naps improved subsequent performance by 34% and overall alertness by 54%. To make sure you’re productive after your nap drink a cup of coffee right before laying down. Caffeine takes about 20-30 minutes to kick in. No nap is too short: A 2008 study showed that even a nap of a few minutes provided benefits. Just anticipating a nap lowers blood pressure.

Keep in mind that 10 minutes is the best nap length.

Naps are not for the lazy, they’re for the productive:

Naps increase alertness and performance on the job.

They enhance learning ability.

Naps purge negative emotions and enhance positive ones.

Across the board, sleep is vital:

Being tired actually makes it harder to be happy.

Lack of sleep = more likely to get sick.

“Sleeping on it” does improve decision making.

Lack of sleep can make you more likely to behave unethically.

There is such a thing as beauty sleep.

