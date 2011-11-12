What Is The Saddest Day Of The Week?

This paper analyses whether individuals are influenced by the day of the week when reporting subjective well-being. By using a large panel data set and controlling for observed and unobserved individual characteristics, we find a large day-of the-week effect. Overall, we find a ‘blue’ Sunday effect with the lowest level of subjective well-being. The day-of-the-week effect differs with certain socio-economic and demographic factors such as employment, marital status and age. The paper concludes with recommendations for future analyses of subjective well-being data and design of data collections.



Source: “Sundays Are Blue: Aren’t They?” from University of Gothenburg, WORKING PAPERS IN ECONOMICS No 397

Hat tip: Oliver Burkeman’s Help! How to be slightly happier and get a bit more done

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or RSS.

Related Posts:

How many days per week are you actually productive at work?

Why don’t we like Mondays?

When is the most agreeable time for a meeting?

Permalink [Leave a comment »





Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.