Earlier Senator Chris Dodd did an embarrassing accidental DM:



Later his official twitter account apologized.

So what was it?

— An annoying reporter asking him about the future of Dodd Frank under the GOP Congress

— A mistress “Hey Chris, I’m in the page’s room!”

— Something else?

Image of Tweet via Mediaite

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.