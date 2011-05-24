What's The Real Reason Mitch Daniels Decided Not To Run?

Photo: AP

Republicans from across the political spectrum were waiting for Mitch Daniels to run for president. The Indiana Governor had a campaign team ready to spring into action. He had lined up support from top GOP leaders and donors. So why did he decide not to run?In the end, Daniels’ wife Cheri Daniels and four daughters vetoed Mr. Daniels’ presidential run. At issue were concerns that the Daniels’s complicated marital history – Mrs. Daniels left her husband and moved to California with a doctor before remarrying Mr. Daniels in 1997 – would be dissected in the media.



It turns out the Daniels had reason to believe the heightened scrutiny of a presidential campaign would get ugly fast.

RealClearPolitics has an interview today with the ex-wife of the doctor Mrs. Daniels married in California today. The woman, who asks not to be named, describes Cheri Daniels as “vengeful” and accuses her of breaking up her family.

“What I will say is they [the Daniels] remarried for political reasons. She didn’t care what she did to her children or mine in 1994. And she doesn’t care about what she does now. Look up ‘narcissist.’ I really question her character, and her motives,” she told RCP.

She is not the first person to question Cheri Daniels family values. The Indiana First Lady has faced harsh judgments from commentors and pundits who question whether she abandoned her children.

Mr. Daniels came to his wife’s defence in a statement to the Indianapolis Star Sunday.

“It is important to correct some factually incorrect accounts about the time when our family was divided. When Cheri and I parted, the court agreed with my view that our daughters’ best interests would be served by their staying in Indiana. Cheri and I were granted joint custody…The notion that Cheri ever did or would ‘abandon’ her girls or parental duty is the reverse of the truth and absurd to anyone who knows her, as I do, to be the best mother any daughter ever had.”

