So now we know: Not only does austerity not help the economy, it doesn’t even help governments get out of debt, as Greece’s and Spain’s latest horrific numbers confirm.



The governments have been cutting spending, and deficits have gotten worse.

So, what’s the point of austerity again?

If the point is to improve a country’s fiscal situation it’s an obvious failure.

Up next: we all pretend to be shocked when UK deficits come in higher than expected.

