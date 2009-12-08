Wall Street's Hot New Betting Game: What's The Over/Under On The Number Of Tiger Women To Come Out?

Courtney Comstock
kalika moquin tiger woods

Wall Street’s latest betting obsession is on how many women Tiger cheated on Elin with. 

Of course, this continues a long tradition of traders betting on everything under the sun.

Once the number of “extra” women gets past three, apparently, some figure it’s a sign that the guy has a much bigger problem.

Others disagree. 

Enter the over/under pool on the number of women Tiger has cheated with.

AIGers, in particular, glommed onto this bet.

Once the golf star’s number reached 10-ish women, the financiers set the over/under in their betting pools pretty high.  The line is up to 24.

Best of luck to all parties involved!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.