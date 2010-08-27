What's The Next Move For The Fed? Here Are 3 Possibilities

It seems unlikely that Bernanke will announce anything too substantive on the new policy front today (a defence and elucidation of existing policy seems most likely), but the market seems to be anticipating more quantitative easing, beyond merely the existing QE-lite announced on August 10.



So what’s the next move?

Nomura’s George Goncalves offers some reasonable-sounding ideas:

Given all of the theories that are circulating in the marketplace about QE2 and how the Fed will do it, we explore what could be some of the other options (instead of just USTs) the Fed may have and what the market implications of the various strategies are in the weeks/months ahead if the Fed were to use them.

More TIPS please: The Fed has already outlined its plan to buy TIPS, but it should consider increasing the allocation of TIPS purchases going forward, especially if they increase the size of the overall monthly purchases beyond prepay reinvestments. Buying a larger balance of nominals now doesn’t make sense. In QE1 the Fed was ironing out dislocations on the Treasury curve while re-stocking its portfolio of USTs. Now the Fed is fighting an uphill battle with deflation. Buying a disproportionate amount of nominals skews the breakeven markets lower, aiding the perception of deflation. In QE1 the Fed only purchased 4.5 bln in TIPS of 300 bln total; 1.5% of the stock of US Treasuries accumulated by the Fed last year was in TIPS. That percentage needs to be higher this time to help arrest the decline in breakevens and to send a signal that the Fed is confident that it will manage to keep inflation expectations in check over time (i.e. that its current policies are not hyperinflationary and that deflation hawks shouldn’t only buy Treasuries). This strategy though wouldn’t be considered super aggressive.



Buying unconventional assets: The journal had an op-ed piece by Alan Blinder – 8/26/2010, Fed is Running out of Ammo where some unconventional assets were listed as serving a better bang for the buck versus buying more Treasuries in an official QE2 launch. Our core firm view is that it’s USTs first (and, as discussd above, more TIPS) but there is always the possibility that the Fed surprises the market with unconventional measures (in addition to or in lieu of USTs). Some of these assets (buying SBA loans, outright whole loans, creating a SIV to fund assets, how about buying real estate, the list goes on etc etc) are not on the official list of eligible securities that the Fed could buy, but in certain times, a more creative approach (with approval) could be just what is needed to get animal spirits back in the markets.

Interest on Reserves: The most contentious policy shift would be to not only cut IOER (Interest on excess reserves) to zero but to do what the Swedes do, charge banks a negative rate for cash hoarding at the CB.

So what will be the reaction? The market could get caught by surprise.

Market Implications: A lot can change in the next 24 hours. At this point we believe the bond market is getting ahead of itself. TIPS breakevens are stabilizing and offer value as either an inflation hedge or a way to synthetically get short the US bond market. If the Fed were to deploy more aggressive tactics and go the unconventional route, it would be a risk-on trade that could leave bonds in the lurch.

