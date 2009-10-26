Facebook Could Be Bigger Than Google, Says Pakman

David Pakman of Venrock believes in the power of Facebook so much that he calls them a significant challenge to Google and will one day “be a pillar in the global internet ecosystem.”



With 270 million active users and a growth rate that projects to give the social networking site an audience of over 700 million within a few years, it’s hard to object to his claim.



