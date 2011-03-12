What's The Next Big Thing For The Daily Deals Business?

Scoop St., the New York City-based daily deals business, has just introduced a feature they’re calling personalisation.



The intent is to get more relevant deals to customers based on a few key characteristics – location, gender, and deal category. As different deals match a user’s preferences, they receive the deal via email.

“Consumers want more relevant deals. Merchants want more relevant customers. This isn’t only an evolution, but it’s a much-needed optimization,” said David Ambrose, co-founder of Scoop St.

This is only the most recent element we’ve seen Ambrose introduce into his business. He says there’s still plenty of room left for innovation in the daily deals space.

“We’re not even past the first inning yet. It’s exciting,” he said.

