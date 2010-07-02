Can A Twitter-y Redesign Save Digg?

Digg founder Kevin Rose is hanging on.

Remember when Google was going to buy social news site Digg?It never happened, supposedly because back during the Web 2.0 heydays, the people running Digg thought it was worth much more than the $200 million or so Google was reportedly willing to pay.



Since then, Digg traffic has turned flattish and internal turmoil left Digg CEO Jay Adelson without a job.

Now Digg founder Kevin Rose is back in charge and he’s hoping something he calls Digg Version 4 can save the company.

The redesign makes Digg more like Twitter and Facebook. Users can still see stories that are popular across the entire site, but now there’s a new emphasis on stories popular amongst a user’s friends and followers.

We’re sceptical this change will do much for Digg. If people want to see the Web links their friends care about, they go to Facebook. If they want to see the Web links famous people and media brands care about, they go to Twitter. People who aren’t comfortable with either of those Web services send their friends funny pictures of cats through email.

Kevin Rose explained in a quick video:



We recently got an invite to try out the new site.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.