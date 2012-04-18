Everything About The GSA Scandal In 90 Seconds

The General Services Administration (GSA) has been embroiled in a huge scandal involving the use of taxpayer money to throw a lavish party in Las Vegas that involved a clown and mindreader, amongst a whole bunch of other random things.
The role of the GSA is to manage and operate all federal buildings – it essentially acts as the government’s landlord.
Find out everything you need to know about the GSA scandal and watch our quick video explainer below:
