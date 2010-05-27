UPDATE: BP Takes Down Bizarre Tweet, Still No Idea What They Were Thinking

UPDATE 2: BP claims they were hacked!

UPDATE: BP has deleted the tweet!

PREVIOUSLY: This is a odd tweet to get from the real (not fake) BP twitter account.

It’s a strange time to discover a sense of humour — unless the company is feeling cocky about the success of TOP KILL. Or did it get hacked? On maybe they’re taking Lisa Barone’s advice and embracing the fake twitter account.

