Lind-Waldock: If You Don't Trade Commodity Futures, You Aren't Really A Man

We’ve been meaning to rant about this for a while, and we just have to ask: what’s the deal with the Lind-Waldock commercial that plays over and over again on CNBC? You know you’ve seen it. An attractive women urges a guy to trade commodities. The frumpy guy asks “what do I know about pork bellies,” and his severe-looking coworker prods him: “You know about gold, don’t you!?”



The semiotics of the commercial are clear: If you’re manly, you trade commodity futures. Basically, it’s this bubble’s version of the “Suzanne Researched This” commercial from the real estate bubble, no?



