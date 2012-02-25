What's The Deal With Mitt Romney And Michigan Trees?

Apparently Mitt Romney hasn’t had enough of people making fun of him about his love of Michigan trees.



“I actually love this state. This feels good being back in Michigan,” he said in an address to the Detroit Economic Club today. “You know, the trees are the right height, the streets are just right.”

It’s not the first time Romney has made this strange remark.

At a campaign stop in Michigan last week, Mitt Romney said, “I love this state. It seems right here. Trees are the right height.”

Cable hosts mocked the comment relentlessly. But one notable Michiganite has come to Romney’s defence.

“”Well, he does have that right. The trees in Michigan are just the right height,” Michael Moore told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

