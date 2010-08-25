What's The Big Economic News Coming Out Of Europe Tonight?

Channel 4 ace reporter Faisal Islam has this tantalising tweet.



He’s based in the UK, so we’re guessing this means 7:00 PM ET.

Felix Salmon points out that some folks are ludicrously tweeting about Greece leaving the euro. We’d assign this a probability of 0.00003%.

But we can’t wait to find out!

Update 5:30 PM ET: Faisal Islam has tweeted “Blimey, news is domestic UK not Greece… There’s just an embargo to respect.”

