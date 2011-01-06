What's The Big Deal About A Playoff Team With A Losing Record?

Photo: islandcasino.com

Much has been made of the Seattle Seahawks winning the NFC West and qualifying for the playoffs with a 7-9 record.It marked the first time ever that a team with a losing record made the playoffs in the NFL. But the outrage is curious because it is actually a common occurrence in the NBA.



In the last 10 seasons, seven teams have qualified for the playoffs in the NBA with a losing record. Here is the full list…

Not only have seven teams in 10 years made the playoffs with a losing record, but one of those teams (’05-’06 Bucks) finished last in their division.

And another team qualified at 10 games below .500 (’03-’04 Celtics). That translates to a .439 winning percentage. The Seahawks had a winning percentage of .438 this season.

The NHL has also sent losing teams to the playoffs in the last decade. But in their case, we have to include overtime losses. That would include the ’02-’03 Islanders (35-34-11-2), ’06-’07 Islanders (40-30-12) and ’09-’10 Canadiens (39-33-10).

If there is one league that has it right, it is Major League Baseball. It will be a cold day inside Tropicana Field before a team makes the playoffs with a .439 winning percentage (71-91).

