I’m a professional baker. I tried 3 boxed chocolate cake mixes to see which is the best.

- I’m a pro baker who made devil’s food cake with mixes from Pillsbury, Duncan Hines, & Betty Crocker.
- The Duncan Hines version was moist and had the strongest chocolate flavor of the three.
- Betty Crocker’s cake was also moist, but lacked flavor and tasted bland without frosting.
To find the best grocery-store option, I made the Pillsbury’s Moist Supreme, Duncan Hines’ Perfectly Moist, and Betty Crocker’s Super Moist versions of devil’s food cake mix.
For consistency, I used the same 9-inch (23cm) nonstick round cake pans sprayed with baking spray and lined with parchment paper on the bottom. All of the cake layers were baked on the center rack of my oven and mixed according to the directions on each box.
Each mix was baked for the shortest recommended time and all ingredients were scaled using the same measurement cups. Once cooled, I frosted all the cakes with the same chocolate frosting.
Here’s how they stacked up:
I preheated my oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and prepared my pans, with both nonstick cooking spray and parchment paper. The box only said to grease the pans, but I swear by adding a parchment-paper lining — it ensures nothing sticks.
I then whisked all my wet ingredients into the dry mix for two minutes in a large bowl. The instructions called for an electric mixer, but I don’t usually drag out my Kitchen Aid for just two minutes of whisking — my elbow grease alone did the trick.
The batter smelled strongly of chocolate and came together easily without clumping, despite not using an electric mixer.
I divided the batter in half and each pan filled up to about an inch up the side.
The layers rose significantly and domed in the center quite a bit. The edges of the cake pulled away cleanly from the sides of the pan.
I let the cakes cool in their pans for 15 minutes as noted in the instructions and flipped them out onto a cooling rack where I allowed them to continue to cool for about another 30 minutes until they were cool to the touch.
Of the cakes tested, it also sliced the least cleanly once stacked and frosted.
The instructions similarly had me add all of the wet ingredients to dry, only combining them for 30 seconds. Then, at medium speed with a mixer or vigorously whisking by hand, I was to combine for an additional two minutes.
The batter was extremely smooth and glossy after mixing. I divided the batter in two again, and it came up 1 ½ inches up the side of the pan.
When completely baked, the layers pulled away from the side of the pan and were noticeably more even and flat than the Pillsbury’s layers. The sponge felt very soft and sprang back when touched.
I also cooled these layers on a wire rack (this was specifically noted on the Duncan Hines instructions unlike on the Pillsbury box, which had no specific cooling instructions).
I find that a wire rack helps the cakes cool faster than if you left them on top of the oven or on a trivet.
After about 15 minutes, I flipped the layers onto the rack and let them cool for another 30 minutes until the tops felt firm and set.
As for taste, these layers were super moist, with a fluffy crumb and nice chocolate flavor. The cake wasn’t too sweet and it was flavorful enough that it could easily have been enjoyed with little to no frosting.
I preheated my oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit as this box instructed. It’s also usually a good idea to lower the temperature by 25 degrees if you’re using nonstick pans. Dark coated and nonstick pans tend to cook cake slightly faster, especially around the edges.
I prepared my pans the same as the previous mixes, with both nonstick cooking spray and parchment paper.
I mixed my wet ingredients into the dry by hand for two minutes. The batter, a little looser than the others, filled the two pans about 1 ½ inches up the side.
However, the box said if using a nonstick pan like I was to add an additional three to five minutes. This seemed completely unnecessary, at least with my oven, which was able to completely cook the cakes with no additional time.
I left the cakes in their pans for 15 minutes and then flipped them onto a wire rack and allowed them to cool for an additional 30 minutes.
It was very moist and had a nice crumb and soft texture throughout, but it was by far the least chocolaty of the bunch.
The almost watered-down flavor makes me think that the extra ¼ cup of water in this mix was unnecessary.
I might not use cake mixes, but I’ve certainly seen the box stuff fool people as homemade time and time again, especially if you play around with doctoring the mixes with add-ins and frosting recipes.
When it comes to chocolate cake, I believe the final product really needs to deliver on that chocolate flavor, which Duncan Hines did the best. It nailed that fudgy flavor without being dense or too sweet. It was moist throughout and baked off evenly.
Although Pillsbury also had good flavor, it seemed to suffer from the cardinal cake sin: dryness. The layers were noticeably more domed than the others — as a result, the edges of the cake baked off dry and crumbly even though the center was perfectly cooked. It also resulted in a less clean final slice of cake when frosted.
The Betty Crocker cake had a great fluffy texture that was perhaps even better than Duncan Hines’. But it was quite bland — I didn’t taste much chocolate and it relied on the frosting to make it taste delicious.
