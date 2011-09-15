What's The AOL-Yahoo-MSN Deal Mean For Ad.Com?

AOL ad guy Ned Brody

Earlier we learned that AOL, Yahoo, and MSN have reached a deal where each portal’s sales teams will be able to sell each other’s remnant inventory.A commenter brings up an interesting question.



What does this mean for Ad.com, the AOL-owned ad network that gets much (most?) of its business selling AOL remnant inventory?

The comment:

Interesting that TA is tossing AOL remnant inventory into a pool for others to sell when Ad.com’s primary responsibility is to effectively monetise those impressions before they hit the floor. Is ad.com sucking so hard that Y and MSN can now sell the same?

One can argue that Ad.com just got access to a larger pool of inventory, but really, they have a hard enough time selling and delivering in full what they currently have.

Bad deal for AOL and Yahoo respectively who are putting themselves up for sale.

Where’s the popcorn. This shit show is getting interesting…

