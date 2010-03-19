What's So Great About Upstate New York?

There must be something about the clean air north of New York City, because yet another law school is charting double digit increases in applications in upstate NY.



According to The Business Review and the school’s website, applications to Albany Law School are up 17% — nearly triple the national average increase of 6%. The U.S. News 3rd tier school received 2,215 applications for the class of 2012, which has 255 members.

Of course, 180 miles West of Albany, Cornell applications were up 52% by January.

Maybe it’s that upstate sense of humour attracting the masses. Or maybe they know of news about a secret, thriving market for associates that that just has not made it’s way to the Big City yet.

