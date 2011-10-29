What’s Really Killing Your iPhone 4S Battery?

Battery performance on the iPhone 4S isn’t quite as good as it was on the iPhone 4.



Some chalk it up to the more power hungry dual-core processor, which makes sense. Kind of.

But others are attributing the problems to early bugs related to iOS 5 power management, or the unnecessary use of GPS location services.

According to the UK Register, people have been using the iOS app System Activity Monitor to try and diagnose what has caused the greatest (or abnormal) drain on their battery. Here’s a list of the suspects:

Corrupted iCloud contacts.

A bug where apps enter a never ending crash loop.

Using location services to change your timezone or to trigger reminders.

iTunes wi-fi sync.

Sending error reports to Apple.

If your iPhone battery life seems egregiously poor, try tweaking some of these settings. If it still doesn’t work, hopefully it’s a problem Apple can fix with a software update. [The UK Register]

This post originally appeared at Gizmodo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.